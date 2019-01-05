Cultural event celebrates Three Kings with free toys for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some happy children went home with some new toys on Saturday as part of the 15th annual El Juguetazo at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County.

The cultural event , which is observed in many Latino and Asian communities, celebrates the Three Kings who brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to baby Jesus.

Three Kings Day at LC Bird High School. Great turnout, great sponsors, great community. So thankful. @CCPDVa @ColJSKatz pic.twitter.com/tplrEZtIHz — Lt. Colonel Dan Kelly (@LtColDanKelly) January 5, 2019

Juan Santacoloma said the event was designed to give needy families gifts for their children who were unable to receive assistance from other holiday programs.

In recent years over 2,400 kids were able to receive gifts at the event.

Be sure to follow WTVR Photojournalist Cole Pearson on Instagram.