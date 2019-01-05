Man critically injured in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said a man was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Richmond Police were called to Bethel and Carmine streets just after 10:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said he was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.