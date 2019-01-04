The Latin Ballet of Virginia presents ‘Legend of the Poinsettia’ presented by Dominion Energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Always playing to full houses, the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s annual production of “The Legend of the Poinsettia” presented by Dominion Energy opens next week. The story is based on the Mexican legend of a young girl who discovers the true spirit of giving. We spoke to two of the Latin Ballet’s dancers, Teri Buschman and Roberto Whitaker, and we got a sneak preview of the show.

The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “The Legend of the Poinsettia” presented by Dominion Energy opens Thursday, January 10th at 10:30am with performances until Sunday, January 13th. All shows are at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Mountain Road. For tickets and schedules, you can visit www.latinballet.com.