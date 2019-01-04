‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ 8,000th episode promises ‘shockwaves’ Friday

DVR alert — the long-running soap opera, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” will celebrate a major milestone on Friday when the shows airs its 8,000th episode.

Show producers teased something big will happen on Friday’s cliffhanger episode of the most-watched daily dramatic serial in the world.

“The story centers around an event so profound, it sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans for years to come,” show executive producer and head writer Bradley P. Bell said. “The 8,000th episode is classic ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ drama.”

Bell, a 13-time Emmy Award-winner, said he is amazed at the half-hour show’s impact over the years.

“It’s astonishing to look at the script we’re working on today and see episode 8,000. We’re grateful that you’ve allowed us into your homes for over 30 years,” Bell said.

In celebration of the show’s 8000th episode, CBS shared these fun stats:

35 million – Approximate number of viewers who watch every day in over 100 countries.

4,000 – Number of hours of television produced by “The Bold and the Beautiful”

360,000 – Number of pages of dialogue memorized by cast members.

19 – Number of babies born on-screen.

90 – Number of weddings that have taken place.

2 – Number of actors who have been on the show since the first episode. John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang are original cast members!

3 – Number of actresses whose real-life babies/children portray their fictional children. Those actresses are Katherine Kelly Lang, Lauren Koslow and Heather Tom.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS 6. It follows the highly-rated “The Young and the Restless” hour-long soap opera. Both shows are Bell-Phillip Television productions.