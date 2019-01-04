Gunman arrested for robbing bank inside Stafford grocery store

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man accused of holding up a bank in a grocery store in Stafford County on Wednesday.

Deputies ere dispatched for a “holdup alarm” at the PNC bank inside the Giant grocery store at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway just before 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

A teller told officials a man carrying a black handbag walked up the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Deputies said the suspect, who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, drove off in a silver Ford Taurus that was later located that afternoon in the area of 20 Warrenton Road.

Officials said Shaun Pierce Pettway, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody in Prince William County on Thursday.

Pettway, who was charged with robbery, is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.