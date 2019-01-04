× Police investigating after tractor trailer spins out, overturns, takes out guardrail on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital with minor injuries after an accident involving a tractor-trailer spun out and overturned on I-95 south, taking out several feet of the guardrail.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., Friday, the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at I-95 South at exit 85a.

According to police, a 2003 Saturn sedan, driven by Elwood Friend Jr., 66, of Richmond, Va. was traveling in the right lane when he veered left striking a 2016 International Tractor hauling an empty trailer.

The tractor then spun out and overturned on the right shoulder, taking out several feet of guardrail.

The driver of the tractor, Daniel Mays, 68, of Georgia was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Friend was not injured and was charged with unsafe lane change.

The crash remains under investigation.