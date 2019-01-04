× Should Virginia name Northern Neck Ginger Ale the state’s soft drink?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s state bird is the Cardinal, state tree is the American Dogwood, and the state insect is the Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly.

But what about the state soft drink?

Del. Margaret Ransone (R – 99th) would like it to be Northern Neck Ginger Ale.

Del. Ransone, whose district includes the Norther Neck, filed a bill in the 2019 Virginia General Assembly to officially name Northern Neck Ginger Ale Virginia’s state soft drink.

If passed, Northern Neck Ginger Ale will join other beverages such as milk (state beverage) and George Washington’s rye whiskey (state spirit) as honored drinks.

The push for Northern Neck Ginger Ale began last summer with a petition that garnered hundreds of signatures.

“In 1926, a beverage of superior deliciousness was created in the small town of Montross, Virginia,” the petition stated. “It was enjoyed by the local populace for years, eventually making its away across the Commonwealth of Virginia. An exquisite crisp flavor rivaled by none, it has been enjoyed by many, from farmers and fishermen, actors and athletes, citizen to head of state!”

