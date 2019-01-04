‘Jump’ into the kitchen with this frog leg recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Things were “jumping” in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen! Williamsburg-based Executive Chef from The Hound’s tale, Steven Sowell, showed us a recipe for a dish that is considered a delicacy around the world: his restaurant’s signature Chicken Fried Frog Legs. For more information, you can visit www.houndstale.com.

Chicken Fried Frog Legs

2pc Frog legs

4OZ Canola Oil or Like for pan Frying

Batter:

1.5 cups buttermilk

2 eggs

2cups All-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons seafood magic

Place Frog legs in Seasoned Flour

Combine eggs and buttermilk in separate pan

Dredge Legs in four then buttermilk combination then return to seasoned flour

Heat oil and pan fry Flipping once brown on one side

Gravy:

4 oz. andouille sausage small dice

3 tablespoons All Purpose Flour

4 Cups whole milk

1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt