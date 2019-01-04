‘Jump’ into the kitchen with this frog leg recipe

RICHMOND, Va. - Things were “jumping” in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen! Williamsburg-based Executive Chef from The Hound’s tale, Steven Sowell, showed us a recipe for a dish that is considered a delicacy around the world: his restaurant’s signature Chicken Fried Frog Legs. For more information, you can visit www.houndstale.com.
Chicken Fried Frog Legs
2pc Frog legs
4OZ Canola Oil or Like for pan Frying
Batter:
1.5 cups buttermilk
2 eggs
2cups All-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons seafood magic
Place Frog legs in Seasoned Flour
Combine eggs and buttermilk in separate pan
Dredge Legs in four then buttermilk combination then return to seasoned flour
Heat oil and pan fry Flipping once brown on one side
Gravy:
4 oz. andouille sausage small dice
3 tablespoons All Purpose Flour
4 Cups whole milk
1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt