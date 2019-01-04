× Should Innsbrook After Hours leave its Henrico home?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of the region’s largest concert series may be looking to leave its namesake neighborhood in Henrico for a new home in Goochland County.

Innsbrook After Hours is considering a potential move in 2020 from the Innsbrook office park to a parcel in West Creek, as its current home could be set aside for development.

Organizers of the concert series, which has been running shows out of Innsbrook for more than 30 years, have zeroed in on a 5-acre site at 12575 W. Creek Parkway near the Richmond Strikers Field Complex, according to documents filed with the county’s planning and zoning division.

Larry Creeger, Innsbrook After Hours executive producer, confirmed the group’s interest in the West Creek site, adding that his organization also is scouting potential venues in Henrico and Chesterfield, though he would not elaborate about specific locations.

Creeger said the search for a new venue was prompted by the potential for its current 6-acre home at 4901 Lake Brook Drive to become a development target.

“We’re very happy where we are,” Creeger said of Innsbrook. “But we have to have options if something did happen with the space we’re occupying.”

