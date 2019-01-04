Former Virginia football coach George Welsh dead at 85

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hall of Fame college football coach George Welsh passed away Wednesday in Charlottesville, the former University of Virginia football coach’s family confirmed. He was 85 years old.

Welsh coached Virginia football from 1982 to 2000. He retired with 134 wins, the most of any coach in ACC history.

In 1991, Welsh was named the national college football coach of the year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

He is survived by his four children.

