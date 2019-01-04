× Concerts with something for everyone to fill your calendar

RICHMOND, Va.– Concerts scheduled at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell. A List of groups performing from

Travis Tritt, Dark Desert Eagles – An Eagles Tribute, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Sawyer Brown, Sara Evans, Tower of Power, Graham Nash, Average White Band, Ricky Skaggs, Ronnie Milsap and many more. For more information visit the Beacon Theatre’s website or Facebook page or call the Box Office: 804-446-3457. The Beacon is located at 401 N. Main Street in Hopewell, 5 Minutes East Of I-295 Exit 15A – 10 Minutes East Of I-95 Exit 61A – Route 10 Hopewell – Free Parking. http://thebeacontheatreva.com/schedule-2/ or http://www.beaconvatickets.com

A scheduled of concerts:

Delbert McClinton + The Nighthawks 12/29

Travis Tritt 1/12

Dark Desert Eagles – An Eagles Tribute 2/1

Fabulous Thunderbirds – 2/8

Sawyer Brown 3/1

Sara Evans – 3/8

Tower of Power – 3/12

Winger 3/17

Todd Snider 3/20

Graham Nash 4/2

Artimus Pyle Band – 4/5

Average White Band 4/10

Ricky Skaggs – 4/13

Ronnie Milsap 4/26

FireHouse – 5/3

Mac McAnally – 5/9

Marc Martel + The Ultimate Queen Celebration 8/10

The Oak Ridge Boys – 8/11

Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/The-Beacon-Theatre-Hopewell-784249328267922/