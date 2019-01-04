Folks stunned by armed robbery at Chesterfield Dunkin’ Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Folks who work and live near a Dunkin’ Donuts shop robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in Chesterfield County were stunned by the news.

The Crime

Police were called to the Dunkin' Donuts at 13521 Waterford Place for an armed robbery just before 7:30 p.m.

A man entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the employees, according to police.

Crime Insider sources said the suspect jumped over the counter and went straight for the register.

Police said the gunman took an undisclosed amount of money and then ran off.

No one was injured, police said.

Suspect Description

The gunman was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants, black ski-mask and black tennis shoes.

Neighbors 'Surprised'

One man who lives nearby was stunned by the news.

"I’ve lived here 21 years and never heard of anyone robbed out this way,” Antonio Harris said. “It's amazing that it happened and seems like crimes like this are making its way here."

"Whenever I think of stuff like that, I think of Richmond and that area, never anything like that around here."

News of the crime has spread fast through the community and other nearby local businesses are talking about security changes.

Josephine Parlanti, who helps run the Taste of Italy a few doors down from the shop that was robbed, called the crime “very concerning.”

"We are going to talk to our staff tonight to make sure no one leaves by themselves, because you never know," Parlanti said. "I mean nothing could ever happen again… but just in case."

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Crime Insider sources said investigators believe the suspect may have cased the place or knows the area.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.