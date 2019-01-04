Chef Favi’s flourless chocolate torte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chocolate is one of America’s favorite things, and today we whipped up some decadence with good friend of the show and baker extraordinaire, Favi Roop. She walked us through her Flourless Chocolate Torte. For more information on Favi, you can visit www.cakesbyfavienne.com.

Flourless chocolate torte

1/4 cup water

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon espresso powder

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons white sugar

9 ounces bittersweet or dark chocolate

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3 eggs

1 teaspoon cocoa powder for dusting the pan

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease one 7 inch round cake pan, then lightly dust with cocoa powder and set aside. Gently whisk the eggs, cocoa powder and espresso powder in a separate bowl. Stir until completely dissolved and set aside. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler on low heat with the water and sugar. Stir occasionally until the sugar has dissolved and chocolate has melted. Cut the butter into pieces and stir the butter into the chocolate mixture. Slowly temper the warm chocolate into the egg mixture. Stir gently until no streaks are visible. Pour the batter into the lightly greased pan. Bake cake in a water bath at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 45 minutes. The center will still look wet but will be firm when jiggled lightly. Chill cake overnight in the pan. To unmold, dip the bottom of the cake pan in hot water for 10 seconds and invert onto a serving plate. Dust with additional cocoa powder or confectioners’ sugar

Serve with fresh berries or raspberry sauce