RICHMOND, Va. - Rakeem Morris is a college student at Old Dominion University and an aspiring filmmaker who created a short film that explores the journey from homelessness to working class citizen. The result of a one-week film project, the short will be featured at an Atlanta film festival in June and is on the wait list to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May. Rakeem, who is also a current CBS 6 intern, along with Paul Briggs who stars in the film, joined us to tell us more. To view the film you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/blessings-in-disguise-to-france-amp-atlanta
