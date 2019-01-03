“We’re Off To See The Wizard”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We were first introduced to Dorothy, the Tinman, the Scarecrow, and the Lion in “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” when the first book in the L. Frank Baum series was published in 1900. Now, Stavna Ballet of Bon Air is bringing it’s adaptation of the classic tale to the stage. The cast of the production gave us a sneak peek! Enjoy “Desserts with Dorothy” at a special meet and greet Sunday, January 6th from 2-4pm at Stavna Ballet, located on Belvedere Vista Lane in Chesterfield. Saturday and Sunday, January 12th and 13th ease on down the yellow brick road and see Stavna Ballet’s “Wizard of Oz” LIVE on stage at the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond. For more information and to get your tickets, you can visit www.stavnaballet.com