Tractor-trailer spill closes Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- HAZMAT and emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer accident Thursday morning on Hilliard Road in Henrico County.

The driver of a tractor-trailer ran off the road along the 2800 block of Hilliard Road, near Galaxie Road, between Staples Mill and Hermitage roads.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer leaked diesel fuel from one tank. Crews shutdown parts of the road for cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

