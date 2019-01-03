The Christmas Holiday continues with El Juguetazo

RICHMOND, Va. — 15th Annual El Juguetazo Celebrates the Three Kings with Toys for Children

El Juguetazo, is a traditional cultural event that celebrates the Three Kings, set for Saturday, Jan. 5, 1-4 p.m., at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield. This celebration is observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world and commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men (Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthazar) to visit the baby Jesus, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

At the event, the Three Kings assist Santa by giving at least one new, unwrapped toy to every child who attends, ages 16 or younger. El Juguetazo is primarily for needy families who are not able to meet the requirements of other regional holiday assistance programs. While that is the primary reason the event was created 15 years ago, there is no registration or additional requirements to attend and all are welcome. In recent years, the event has grown to more than 2,400 children at El Juguetazo event and gifts for older children are in need. Toys are usually given to younger children leaving the older ones without, so organizers are asking for donations of gift cards to any store for the older children. The gift cards and toys can be dropped off at L.C. Bird High School 9 am to noon or to donate call Juan Santacoloma the event coordinator and Chesterfield County Community Engagement Coordinator for Multicultural Services at 804-796-7085.