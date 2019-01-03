Rolling Up Goodness with Chef CoCo

RICHMOND, Va. - Many people are looking for fresh, healthy recipes at the start of the new year to keep up with their resolutions, and you can add this next one to your collection! Chef CoCo was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to walk us through her recipe fro Fresh Rolls. You can find that recipe below.
- 2 ounces rice vermicelli
- 8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch diameter)
- 8 large cooked shrimp - peeled, deveined and cut in half
- 1 1/3 tablespoons chopped fresh Thai basil
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 leaves lettuce, chopped
- 4 teaspoons fish sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic chili sauce
- 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
Directions
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to boil. Boil rice vermicelli 3 to 5 minutes, or until al dente, and drain.
- Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper flat. In a row across the center, place 2 shrimp halves, a handful of vermicelli, basil, mint, cilantro and lettuce, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side. Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with the lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- In a small bowl, mix the fish sauce, water, lime juice, garlic, sugar and chili sauce.
- In another small bowl, mix the hoisin sauce and 2 tablespoons soy butter
- Serve rolled spring rolls with the fish sauce and hoisin sauce mixtures.