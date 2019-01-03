× Police investigating armed robbery at Chesterfield Dunkin’ Donuts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Chesterfield Dunkin’ Donuts that took place early Thursday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 13521 Waterford Place fir an armed robbery.

Police say a man entered the business then displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employees. The suspect took money from the business then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10’’ tall, with a slender build, wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants, black ski-mask, and black tennis shoes.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.