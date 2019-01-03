Photos show man wanted in Henrico bank robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a bank robbery Thursday morning in Henrico County.

The bank robbery occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Virginia Commonwealth Bank in the 900 block of E. Parham Road. Police say the male suspect entered the bank while covering the lower portion of his face.

Investigators say he approached a teller and demanded money. After the teller complied to the demands, police say the suspect fled the bank towards Patterson Ave with cash and a dye pack.

The suspect is described as a white male between 40-50 years of age, 5’9” to 5’11” tall, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, brown work boots and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.