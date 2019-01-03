Petersburg mom believes apartment without heat has made her kids sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg mother of two young boys is concerned their health is in danger because she hasn't had heat in her apartment for more than a month.

Brittney Barnes says she recently took her six-year-old and one-year-old boys to the doctor. Her oldest son has bronchitis, her youngest two ear infections.

Both she says have a chronic cough.

For Barnes, the kids being sick has one common denominator.

“I think it has a lot to do with us not having constant heat in the house,” she said.

Barnes says she purchased two space heaters to try and bring the temperature up in the two-story apartment.

"There's an upstairs and downstairs there's no way they're going to heat this entire house," she added.

Barnes says complaints to management in December resulted in her being told they were waiting on a part. Two weeks later she says she was told they were waiting on a contractor.

That when Barnes reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

CBS 6 reached out to Petersburg East Apartments and was told the entire unit has to be replaced, which has been part of the holdup but it is now on site. Management says another reason for the delay is that while multiple companies said they could do the job, they couldn't do it until mid-January.

Barnes says she’s concerned that her kids won’t get better.

“It’s not gonna get better because there’s no heat in here,” she said.

Management says they now have a contractor who has accepted the job and it is expected to be completed by Tuesday, January 8.

