Rep. Nancy Pelosi has officially been elected the speaker of the House.

She defeated GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy, winning 220 votes.

There were 431 members on the floor today, so Pelosi needed 216 votes — a majority of those present.

Pelosi previously held the title when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011. After that, she served as the House’s minority leader.