SWAT team arrests trucker hiding in tractor trailer after low-speed chase

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after an incident on Virginia roads.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a tractor trailer parked along Partlow Road at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the operator of the vehicle,” a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “[The driver] placed the truck in gear and began to drive away. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which led them on a low speed chase along several rural roads in the county. They were able to deploy spike strips, causing several of the tires on the tractor to deflate.”

When the truck stopped near Piney Branch Road and Catharpin Road, the truck driver again refused to get out of the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He instead retreated to the sleeper area of the tractor and closed himself inside,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Numerous attempts were made by trained negotiators to get [him] to come out peacefully, but he refused to acknowledge or comply.”

The SWAT team eventually made its way into the truck and arrested the driver.

Munir Hussein, 51, of New York, was booked in jail on charges of felony eluding, felony possession of schedule I/II (Methamphetamine), DUID, refusal to submit to testing, failure to obey traffic signal, and failure to turn on hazard lights while stopped in roadway.

