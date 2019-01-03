× Lewis Ginter offering low-income families free admission for kids, $1 for adults

RICHMOND, Va. — Low-income families who might not be able to visit Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will now have that opportunity thanks to a new program that offers free admission for kids and $1 admission for two adults.

The program includes admission to Lewis Ginter for repeat visits throughout the year, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights which ends Monday, January 7.

Under the program, families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits can visit Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for $1 per person for two adults and free admission for up to six children age 17 and under.

The deal was made possible after Lewis Ginter joined Museums for All, an access program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit gardens and museums.

Families who qualify are asked to present their EBT card and a valid form of ID. Museums for All guests must use another accepted method of payment such as cash, credit card or check for the $1 per adult admission.

Lewis Ginter joins more than 250 museums across the country, including Richmond’s own Science Museum of Virginia, that are offering similar free and reduced admission through the Museums for All program.