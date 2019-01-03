× Richmond teen killed in afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond teenager shot Wednesday afternoon on West Brookland Park Boulevard has died, according to Richmond Police. Police identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old James Moorehead, of Cliff Avenue.

Kelvontae K. Davis, 19, of Henrico, has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard at about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday.

“Officers arrived and found Moorehead suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life threatening. He succumbed to his injury yesterday evening.”

Davis, who was also shot, showed up at the hospital shortly after Moorehead’s arrival.

His wound was considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Police have not yet provided details as to what proceeded the fatal shooting.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.