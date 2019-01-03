2 men hit in 2 separate Petersburg shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg man shot on Greenwood Drive early Thursday morning was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to Petersburg Police.

Police were called to the 300 block of Greenwood Drive at about 1 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

The Greenwood Drive shooting call came hours after another man was shot in the city.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot near the intersection of South Crater Road and Graham Road.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That shooting victim was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the shooting victims, nor information on whether they think the shootings were related.

This is a developing story.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Petersburg Police, non-emergency number at (804) 732-4222.