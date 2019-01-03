× Fredericksburg Police working to identify armed robbers

RICHMOND, Va. — Fredericksburg Police are working to identify the suspects who held up a Sunoco gas station at gunpoint Thursday evening.

According to police, two men entered the convenience store with handguns and demanded money from the clerk just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. The suspects also entered the Checks Cash business, located within the gas station, and demanded money from the Checks Cash clerk.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Sunoco cash registers and fled on foot.

A k-9 track was conducted and police are actively attempting to locate the suspects.

Both suspects are described as black men wearing all black masks and gloves and carrying black backpacks. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you can identify the suspects or have information about the incident, contact Detective Pearce at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.