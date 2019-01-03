Flamingo Brunch with Bar Solita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bar Solita will be launching their new Flamingo Brunch menu Sunday, January 6th! So, Chef de Cuisine Lucky Abimbola, along with Cameron Jones, stopped by the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us some of the things you can expect to find on that menu, including their Brunch Empanadas, as well as their Bloody Mary cart!

Bar Solita is located at 123 W. Broad Street in Richmond. The Flamingo Brunch, which premieres Sunday, January 6th, will run every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. For more information, you can go to www.barsolita.com.