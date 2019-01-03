× Black Swan Books to move from Fan to new Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. — Black Swan Books is moving from 2601 W. Main St. to 3310C Rosedale Ave., just north of Scott’s Addition.

Owner Nick Cooke said the Fan location closed Dec. 31 and they’re looking to reopen in the new location later this month.

He said the change is driven by the prevalence of online sales in Black Swan’s business.

“People shop differently than they used to, and at the same time, we’ve evolved,” Cooke said. “We’re selling different things from what we sold 16 years ago. We’re an online business now.”

Cooke founded Black Swan in 1997 with a shop near the intersection of Meadow Street and Monument Avenue. In 2003, he bought the building at 2601 W. Main St. and moved the shop there in 2004.

Though it’s focusing on online sales, and its roughly 2,800-square-foot new space is in an industrial park, Cooke said the store will be open for retail sales.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.