Woman, carrying infant, wanted for Hanover crime

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies released a photo of a woman wanted for stealing from a Hanover business. The woman is suspected of stealing electronics from the AT&T store along the 9200 block of Chamberlayne Road.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic female with a thick accent, 5’ to 5’ 1” in height, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The suspect was also carrying an infant at the time of the incident.”

The theft was reported December 19, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.