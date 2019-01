Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Winston Churchill once said “Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.” Award-winning motivational speaker, Dr. Willie Jolley agrees. He joined us to talk about his new book, ‘An Attitude of Excellence: Get the Best from Yourself, Your Team, and Your Organization.”

To learn more about Dr. Jolley, and his new book, you can visit www.williejolley.com.