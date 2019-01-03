Watch Abigail Spanberger swearing-in as new Congress begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger was sworn in during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Spanberger beat out GOP incumbent Dave Brat in the race for Virginia's 7th district congressional seat in November in one example of the so-called "blue wave" that swept the country when Democrats flipped House seats previously held by Republicans.

Photos from before the ceremony showed the Congresswoman-elect sitting with her children.

Spanberger was one of 15 Democrats who opposed Nancy Pelosi as the new speaker of the House of Representatives. She voted for Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois.

"I think that really the priority needs to be selecting someone who can be the leader of the full House and really try to make progress for the American people," Spanberger told WTVR CBS 6 in November. "We're all going to Washington with the mandate to serve the people of our districts, so ideally we can select someone who's going to best lead congress towards meeting that objective."

The victory for the newly minted speaker followed an election year where the prospect of her controlling the House became a major point of contention -- appearing frequently in GOP attack lines and in vows from some members of her own party to oppose her in an eventual race for speaker.

Pelosi ultimately received 220 votes in her favor against GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the chamber's top Republican. A handful of Republicans opposed McCarthy, with most of that group opting for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Pelosi's opposition largely voted for Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois or other Democrats, while three chose no candidate at all.

Here's a breakdown of which members broke from the rest of their party:

Democrats who chose other names

New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi voted for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Colorado Rep. Jason Crow voted for Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth. South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham voted for Bustos. Maine Rep. Jared Golden voted for Bustos. Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind voted for Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis. Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb voted for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Utah Rep. Ben McAdams voted for Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy. New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice voted for former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for governor. New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose voted for Duckworth. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader voted for Marcia Fudge. New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill voted for Bustos. Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted for Bustos.

Democrats who voted 'present' or 'no'

Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper voted "present." Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin voted "present." New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted "no," which was later announced as "present."

Republicans against McCarthy

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash voted for Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs voted for Jordan. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar voted for Jordan. Georgia Rep. Jody Hice voted for Jordan. Massie voted for Jordan. Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry voted for Jordan.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.