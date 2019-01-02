Person shot in front of vacant Northside movie theater, neighbor says

RICHMOND, Va. – There is a heavy police presence on Richmond’s Northside Wednesday evening after a person was shot, according to police sources.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Brookland Park Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.

Charles Moore said he was cooking in his kitchen when he heard two loud booms.

“I know the sound of shots. I waited a few minutes… came out and saw the major police presence,” Moore told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Brendan King. “And I was informed someone had been shot in front of the vacant movie theater.”

Moore, who has lived in the area for six years, noted the neighborhood is transforming as more millennials move in.

“It’s just unfortunate. It’s happening too often,” Moore said. “This is a business corridor and you would not expect something like this to happen in broad daylight.”

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.