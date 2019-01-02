Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Many people are looking to eat healthier in the new year, and Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, also known as the Kitchen Magician, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with a healthy recipe, his Supreme Vegetable Fried Rice.

You can check out Chef Ausar’s culinary kitchen magic in person this Saturday, January 5th, from 5-8pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Road.

SUPREME VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

SERVES 4

Ingredients

* 1 tablespoon butter

* 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil

* 3 eggs, whisked

* 2 medium carrots, small dice

* ½ cup of thinly sliced red peppers

* ½ cup thinly sliced shitake mushroom

* 1 small onion, small dice

* 3 cloves garlic, minced

* 1 cup frozen peas, thawed

* 1 cup of blanched broccoli florets

* 1 Tablespoon of edamame

* 4 cups cooked & Chilled brown rice

* 3 tablespoons soy sauce

* 2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce

* 1 teaspoon sesame oil

* sliced green onions for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of butter into a large skillet.

2. Add the eggs and scramble until fully cooked. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of oil into the pan.

4. Add carrots, onion, mushrooms, edamame and broccoli to the pan and cook until tender, 3-4 minutes.

5. Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute.

6. Add in the cold rice and peas and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

7. Add the eggs back to the pan and stir in soy sauce, Hoisin sauce and sesame oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes to heat through.

8. Serve immediately with green onions, sesame seeds and fried cellophane noodles for garnish,