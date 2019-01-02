× Republican state Sen. Richard Black to retire at end of term

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican state Sen. Richard “Dick” Black (Loudoun) has announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.

Black announced he would not seek a third term on social media Wednesday morning and thanked his constituents for their support.

“I have decided to retire at the end of my term. What started out as a fight to filter pornography on library computers turned into representing Loudoun and Prince William County for twenty years in Richmond,” he wrote.

The conservative lawmaker said he’s proud of his accomplishments over the years including being Chief Patron on the bill that required parental consent before a minor could get an abortion.

“I appreciate all the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to everyone who fought alongside me in these many battles. Our work will never be done but, for me, I am looking forward to the next chapter,” he added.

Black’s decision to retire could affect Republicans who hold a slim, 21-19 majority in the state senate. All 40 senate seats will be up for election in 2019.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City) released a statement Wednesday following Black’s announcement:

“As a Marine combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam who holds a Purple Heart, as an Army JAG officer, and as a Delegate and a Senator, Colonel Dick Black has devoted his life to serving our nation and our commonwealth. His substantial record of legislative accomplishments is testimony to his deeply held principles and his diligent attention to the needs of the people of Loudoun and Prince William. His Senate colleagues will greatly miss Dick’s genial manner, wry sense of humor, and unforgettable stories. Although Dick will be retiring from the Senate at the end of his current term, I know he will continue to find ways to serve his nation and Virginia. On behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus, I thank Colonel Black for his service and wish Barbara and him many years of continued happiness together.”