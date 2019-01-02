× Police: Man kills woman in Henrico murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police say the death of a Henrico County woman and man on New Year’s Eve is believed to be a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred on December 31, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Kings Point Court to check the welfare of an adult female.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and male.

Police say the female victim, 25-year-old Michelle Rawlings, had been in a prior relationship with the deceased male, 24-year-old Tyshawn Buckner.

No additional information is currently being sought involving the incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.