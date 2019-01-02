Murder-suicide victim’s father calls tragedy teaching moment for parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The father of an assistant basketball coach at Atlee High School killed in what police believe is a murder-suicide hopes the tragedy will serve as a teaching moment for others.

Henrico Police said officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Kings Point Court to check the welfare of woman around 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of the female victim, 25-year-old Michelle Rawlings, who had been in a past relationship with the deceased male, 24-year-old Tyshawn Buckner.

Michael Rawlings, who spoke with WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil on Wednesday, remembered his daughter as a vibrant and energetic "blessing" in his life.

“My daughter was wonderful,” Michael Rawlings said. “She was so much to so many people.”

Michael Rawlings said his daughter lived her life with the desire to help others.

The Norfolk State University graduate with a degree in psychology lived her life with the desire to help others, her father said.

“You know she wanted to help troubled teens so she went to work in Norfolk in juvenile justice,” Michael Rawlings said.

Additionally, Rawlings said his daughter has recently started a new job.

"She was a foster care case worker... helping kids with placement, so she was doing her life’s work,” Rawlings explained.

Along with a career in helping people, the Varina High School graduate was also an assistant basketball coach at Atlee High School in Hanover County.

Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill said this district was saddened by the unexpected loss.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Michelle Rawlings’ tragic death and extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones," Gill wrote. "We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on our students' lives.”

Rawlings said he last talked with his daughter on New Year’s Eve. She told him that she was headed to church.

"Even in that failed relationship, which what it was, she tried to help that boy so much," he said.

Rawlings hopes his family’s heartbreaking loss will serve as a teaching moment for parents to talk to their children -- no matter their age -- about how to end a relationship and what to do if things go wrong.

The family said funeral details are still being worked out.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.