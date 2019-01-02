Makeup artist shares tips and techniques for mature skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Holly Byrd Miller is a talented award-winning makeup artist and she joined us to share some of her tricks of the trade to help you put your best face forward. In her tutorial, she shared six tips for creating a fresh face this new year, and gave us quick and easy techniques to apply makeup that you can re-create at home.

1. Skin Prep – Hydrating moisturizer and Primer will help your makeup look flawless and last all day

2. Lightweight Foundation – won’t look cakey and will help you look more natural and radiant

3. Minimize Setting Powder - consider finger powdering: using your fingers to sparingly apply translucent setting powder only where you need it, especially around the under eyes. And, consider setting spray instead of setting powder.

4. Cream Blush – Add a subtle hint of color at the height of the apples of the cheeks

5. Business Card Trick –If the outer corner of your eye is dropping a little, apply eyeshadow, eyeliner and/or mascara using a business card as your guide. Place it at an angle up and out from the outer corner of your eye.

6. Concealer Lip Contour - Conceal the area around them, to cancel out any discoloration. Want lips to look a little more voluminous? After setting/blotting lipstick, make two to four tiny dots in the center of your mouth with a concealer. Use a clean, stiff brush to blend. This will add more dimension to your lips; can also add a lighter color gloss.

You also have the chance to win a $50 Sephora gift card by texting “meh” to 31996. The contest will be open through January 23rd. You can learn more about Holly and the services she provides by going to www.makeupbyhollyb.com.