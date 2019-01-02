× Liberty University hires former Congressman Dave Brat as new business dean

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University has hired former Congressman Dave Brat as the new dean of its School of Business, effective Wednesday.

“We are excited to have Dave Brat joining our team at Liberty and especially in our School of Business,” said Liberty Interim Provost Dr. Scott Hicks. “Dave’s experience in the private business sector, in higher education, and most recently as a U.S. Congressman, offer a unique blend of applied experience that brings additional value and depth to our business faculty.”

The former Republican lawmaker recently lost his 7th District seat to Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Brat won the seat in 2014 after upsetting House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Republican primary.

Brat previously taught economics at Randolph-Macon College where he was also the Chairman of the economics and business department.

He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Hope College, an M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. in Economics from American University.

“Liberty continues to hire brilliant people who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and life experience,” President Jerry Falwell added.