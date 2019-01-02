× Last few days for Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks & Holiday Lights

RICHMOND, VA. — The RVA On Ice, ice skating rink will be opened through January 21.

Regular Hours – Open 7 days a week, for Holiday Hours visit https://enrichmond.org/17th-street-market/rva-on-ice. Pricing: Adult Admission: $10, Child Admission: $9, Skate Rental: $5, Skate Aids: $10/hour, Group Rate (Groups of 10+): $12/Person *includes the skate rental. Time on the ice is unlimited. RVA On Ice is presented by Capital One.

The Rink at West Broad Village opened through January 27. The ice rink is located in Short Pump at West Broad Village. We are open every day throughout the winter for public skating. Worried about not owning ice skates? We have you covered, we have 100’s of pairs of rental skates for your enjoyment. The Rink at West Broad Village provides a stunning backdrop for a great winter tradition. Our guests and visitors can glide around the rink and enjoy great food and shopping at the restaurants and shops and nearby. Public Skating Hours & Pricing: Adult: $10.00, Children (10 and under): $9, Skate Rental: $5, Skate Aid: $5/hour. For more information and rink hours visit http://www.westbroadvillageicerink.com/.

Stony Point On Ice , 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond,

Stony Point On Ice is located in Triangle Park between Saks Fifth Avenue and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The rink is a seasonal offering that is opened through the first of January. Throughout the season, enjoy 300 public skating sessions, fun events like Skate with a Super Hero and Disco Night. Skate guards will be on site for all public skating sessions to lend a helping hand. Regular admission is $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. All prices include tax. Skate Rental: Children’s (starting at size 10 and up) and adult sizes are available. For more information and Rink Hours call 804-560-7467 or visit https://www.shopstonypoint.com/event/Stony-Point-On-Ice/2145505060/

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is a holiday tradition featuring more than one million lights, botanical decorations, trains, holiday activities & more. The light display runs through Monday, January 7, 2019, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Bringing Art to Light” famous works of art will come alive during Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. The exhibition will re-interpret well-known works of art in a spectrum of sparkling color, inviting guests to discover how sculpture, dance, music and paintings are informed by the natural world. Visitors will wander through a festive landscape alight in glimmering radiance and delight in handcrafted botanical decorations, all designed to illuminate nature and her power to inspire. Learn about Dominion Energy GardenFest Illumination. Tickets $13 adults, $11 seniors (age 55+), $8 children (ages 3 – 12), Free for children under age 3, $7: Garden members, $5: Child on Garden Membership (ages 3 – 18). For more information visit https://www.lewisginter.org/event/dominion-gardenfest-of-lights/