Lack of hot sauce leads to shooting at Taco Bell

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who fired several shots through a Taco Bell drive-thru window when he didn’t get the taco sauce he wanted.

It happened recently at a Taco Bell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. When officers got to the scene of a reported shooting, they learned what that a fight over hot sauce could have caused the ordeal.

"It appears that there was some type of confrontation with an employee through the drive-thru. A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to police, the suspect then fired at least one round through the drive-thru window.

"The suspect then ... got out and came inside the business. The employees locked themselves in the bathroom. He apparently left. It's unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding,” Knight said.

The restaurant was left with shattered glass and a boarded up drive-thru window.

Thankfully, no employees were hurt by the bullets.

"Any time you've got people inside of a business and some person decides, for whatever reason, to fire bullets into that business, makes for a very dangerous situation and we're extremely fortunate that nobody was hurt,” Knight said.

No arrests have been made.