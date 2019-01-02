Food and beverage hall eyed for Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Another national entertainment trend soon may pop up in the city’s most sought-after neighborhood.

An out-of-town buyer is under contract to purchase 2900 and 2904 W. Clay St. in Scott’s Addition, where, according to marketing fliers, the group is planning a 7,800-square-foot food hall that would house a variety of restaurants and beverage makers.

Cheryle Toy, who with fellow Divaris Real Estate | Richmond broker Read Goode is marketing the site, confirmed the property is under contract. She would not disclose information about the buyers or details about the venue.

Plans call for the existing buildings to be redeveloped and repurposed as a “joint venture retail development,” according to the marketing flier, with the pending new owners seeking an experienced operator to create a “multi-venue food and beverage destination.”

Capital will be provided to fully renovate the existing premises, the flier states, and the operator will receive equity in the real estate.

A one-story, 2,700-square-foot building occupies much of the 0.3-acre parcel at 2900 W. Clay St. A two-story, 2,000-square-foot building and a neighboring one-story, 3,600-square foot structure sit on the 0.2-acre site at 2904 W. Clay St.

Much of the surface parking between the two lots will be converted into a large patio space to be used by all of the food and drink tenants in the development.

