Police find man’s body on front porch of Southside home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Norborne Road in the Hickory Hill neighborhood for a report a “man down on the front porch” of a home around 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot, police said.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin notification is completed.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.