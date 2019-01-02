Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Empowering Connections is a local organization that offers workshops and seminars, providing tools to help empower and inspire young girls. They have two special events coming up later this month. Lisa Robinson, the founder of the organization, along with Linette Johnson-Minns, joined us to share the details.

Empowering Connections is hosting a free author showcase on Thursday, January 24th from 7-8:30pm at the Fairfield Area Library on North Laburnum Avenue. There will be another workshop scheduled for Tuesday, January 29th at 5pm at the Coventry Gardens Community Building on Newbridge Circle Road in Richmond.

To learn more about Empowering Connections, you can visit http://empoweringconnections.us/.