Police ID Henrico teen killed in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of a 19-year-old Henrico man killed in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Maury Street for reports of random gunfire just before 5:50 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located Corey West Jr. inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said.

The 19-year-old, of the 1600 block Bickerstaff Place in Henrico, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rarrick said he died of those injuries Monday morning.

“The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death,” officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.