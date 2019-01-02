× Car chase turned potential barricade situation in Spotsylvania county: ‘Stay inside’

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to stay indoors and take security precautions following an “incident” Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s office, both Catharpin Road and Piney Branch Road are closed following an incident with a motor vehicle.

At the time of posting, residents are advised to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows.

Sources say that the incident began with a chase between police and a tractor trailer on Parlow Road earlier Wednesday evening.

According to Crime Insider sources, officers used a block and spikes to disable the vehicle and are currently surrounding it.

Those sources say that more than 15 police officers are surrounding the vehicle and asking the driver to come out, who is refusing to do so.

Fire and rescue are on standby in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.