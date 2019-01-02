Missing 77-year-old Hanover woman is likely driving silver Camry, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old woman with a medical condition in Hanover County.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Anna Bartley Netherland was last seen Wednesday on Airpark Road in central Hanover County.

Netherland is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with Virginia plates KGA-7675.

She is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds.

Anyone with information about Netherland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

