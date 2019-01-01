Virginia State Parks offering free admission on New Years Day

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking for something to do this New Year’s Day, you can enjoy the outdoors and create your own adventure at a Virginia State Park for free.

All 38 Virginia State Parks are waiving their admission fees Tuesday to encourage everyone to start the new year off on the right foot, by exercising and enjoying nature.

In addition, the first 100 visitors to each park will receive a commemorative bumper sticker.

The annual Virginia State Parks First Day Hikes allows visitors to participate in a guided hike. For a list of scheduled hikes and programs, click here.

Some choices include:

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield offers an adults only ranger-led night hike on a trail usually reserved for biking, with a bonfire to celebrate the countdown. The park also offers a variety of hikes and even a guided bike ride for different ages and capabilities.

Fairy Stone State Park in Stuart will host a New Year’s Eve celebration and a ranger-led mile hike the next morning.

The whole family will enjoy finding the hidden ornaments left by the legendary Christmas Opossum at Caledon State Park in King George.

Three ranger-led hikes at Claytor Lake State Park in Dublin include a hike in search of vernal pools and a dog hike. The park also offers several self-guided and self-paced options.

Mason Neck State Park in Lorton offers three hikes ranging from a leisurely stroll to a fast-paced heart-pumping hike.

Explore the newest addition to New River Trail State Park, the Hoover Mountain Bike area, for a hike or bike.

Virginia’s newest state park, Widewater State Park in Stafford County, offers two guided hikes, one on the history and unique aspects of the Widewater peninsula and another on the animals who winter at the park.

If you decide to visit one of the State Parks, you can enter in their photo contest and possibly win a $500 Virginia State Parks Gift Certificate.

All you need to do is take a photo at one of the Virginia State Parks and upload the photo to the contest site before 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 1. You can enter up to 3 photos.

To find a Virginia State Park near you, click here.