Woman killed in Richmond hit-and-run
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Smarter Next Year

Posted 3:11 pm, January 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - According to Dr. David Bardsley, there are eight scientific secrets to achieving a younger and sharper mind. Dr. Bardsley stopped by our show and shared a few insights from his new book “Smarter Next Year.” Dr. Bardsley’s book is available now. 