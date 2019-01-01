× Richmond woman shot walking to store

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the first day of 2019.

Officers say a woman was walking with a friend to the store when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Harwood St.

The victim managed to flag down a driver who took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.